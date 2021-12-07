Charli D’Amelio, Avani Gregg Arrive On Red Carpet At 2021 People’s Choice Awards (Special Look)

The annual People’s Choice Awards ceremony is taking place Tuesday night, and some noteworthy entertainers and influencers are making their presence felt on the show’s red (well, technically, hunter green) carpet.

That list includes social media sensations Avani Gregg and Charli D’Amelio, who posed for photos together and separately.

D’Amelio is in contention for this year’s Social Star award.

E! and NBC are teaming for the broadcast, which will feature Kenan Thompson as host. Prior to the 9PM ET start, the networks shared photos of the aforementioned stars on the arrival circuit. Those photos follow: