Becky G Looks Great On People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet, Set To Present Icon Award To Christina Aguilera

Becky G looked stunning at the 2021 ceremony.

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Becky G arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBC)

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will feature a noteworthy segment with Christina Aguilera. In addition to performing on the show, the music powerhouse will win the first-ever Music Icon award.

Becky G will present the coveted prize to Aguilera. Prior to the big moment, Becky G walked the show’s green carpet.

The artist, a recent winner at the American Music Awards, looked characteristically fantastic as she made her way into Barker Hangar for the event.

NBC and E!, which are teaming to broadcast this year’s ceremony, shared photos of Becky G’s wave-making arrival.

2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Becky G arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

