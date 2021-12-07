Becky G Looks Great On People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet, Set To Present Icon Award To Christina Aguilera

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will feature a noteworthy segment with Christina Aguilera. In addition to performing on the show, the music powerhouse will win the first-ever Music Icon award.

Becky G will present the coveted prize to Aguilera. Prior to the big moment, Becky G walked the show’s green carpet.

The artist, a recent winner at the American Music Awards, looked characteristically fantastic as she made her way into Barker Hangar for the event.

NBC and E!, which are teaming to broadcast this year’s ceremony, shared photos of Becky G’s wave-making arrival.