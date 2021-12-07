in TV News

“Outer Banks” Stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes Attend People’s Choice Awards Hours After Season 3 Renewal Announcement (Special Look)

The “Outer Banks” stars both walked the red carpet.

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Madelyn Cline arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Earlier Tuesday, Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes joined their “Outer Banks” co-stars in announcing that the buzzy Netflix show had been renewed for a third season.

Tuesday night, both attended the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

The co-stars and former off-screen romantic partners both made their presences felt on the show’s green carpet; Stokes also appeared on-stage as a presenter.

NBC and E! are handling this year’s broadcast, which commenced at 9PM ET and features Kenan Thompson as host. During the broadcast, the network revealed a look at the actress and actor on the arrival line.

2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Chase Stokes arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Chase Stokes arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Madelyn Cline arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Madelyn Cline arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)

