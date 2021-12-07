“Outer Banks” Stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes Attend People’s Choice Awards Hours After Season 3 Renewal Announcement (Special Look)

Earlier Tuesday, Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes joined their “Outer Banks” co-stars in announcing that the buzzy Netflix show had been renewed for a third season.

Tuesday night, both attended the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

The co-stars and former off-screen romantic partners both made their presences felt on the show’s green carpet; Stokes also appeared on-stage as a presenter.

NBC and E! are handling this year’s broadcast, which commenced at 9PM ET and features Kenan Thompson as host. During the broadcast, the network revealed a look at the actress and actor on the arrival line.