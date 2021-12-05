in Music News

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Cold Heart” moves into the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

Dua Lipa & Elton John - animated Cold Heart video | Screenshot | Interscope

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” reaches a noteworthy milestone on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The hit single officially secures a Top 10 position.

Up one place from last week’s ranking, “Cold Heart” claims #10 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart. The collaboration received ~9,997 spins during the November 28-December 4 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 96.

“Cold Heart” notably becomes Elton John’s first Top 10 pop radio hit since “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in 1994. Dua Lipa, on the other hand, had two other Top 10 hits this year: her “Levitating” began the year in the Top 10 and then returned to the region (and went all the way to #1) after an unprecedented resurgence. Single “We’re Good” also made the format’s Top 10 this past spring.

cold heartdua lipaelton johnpnau

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

LISA’s “MONEY” Performance Continues Impressive Run, Holds at #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” Earns 10th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Airplay Chart