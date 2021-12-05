Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” reaches a noteworthy milestone on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The hit single officially secures a Top 10 position.

Up one place from last week’s ranking, “Cold Heart” claims #10 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart. The collaboration received ~9,997 spins during the November 28-December 4 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 96.

“Cold Heart” notably becomes Elton John’s first Top 10 pop radio hit since “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in 1994. Dua Lipa, on the other hand, had two other Top 10 hits this year: her “Levitating” began the year in the Top 10 and then returned to the region (and went all the way to #1) after an unprecedented resurgence. Single “We’re Good” also made the format’s Top 10 this past spring.