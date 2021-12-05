in Music News

MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” Earns 10th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Airplay Chart

“Beggin'” is still the song to beat at alternative radio.

Maneskin - Chosen Cover | Sony Music Italy

MANESKIN’s enduring smash “Beggin'” unsurprisingly remains the biggest song at the US alternative radio format.

Credited with ~2,710 spins during the November 28-December 4 tracking period, the cover celebrates a 10th week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. The spin count trails last week’s figure by 112 but keeps “Beggin'” more than 300 plays ahead of the pack.

The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE,” which received ~2,373 spins (+136), rises one spot to #2.

Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” slides one place to #3, as Milky Chance’s “Colorado” holds at #4. Up one spot, Glass Animals’ “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” earns #5 on the latest chart.

beggin'glass animalsmaneskinmilky chancethe lumineersvance joy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Spends 3rd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart