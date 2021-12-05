MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” Earns 10th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Airplay Chart

MANESKIN’s enduring smash “Beggin'” unsurprisingly remains the biggest song at the US alternative radio format.
Credited with ~2,710 spins during the November 28-December 4 tracking period, the cover celebrates a 10th week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. The spin count trails last week’s figure by 112 but keeps “Beggin'” more than 300 plays ahead of the pack.
The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE,” which received ~2,373 spins (+136), rises one spot to #2.
Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” slides one place to #3, as Milky Chance’s “Colorado” holds at #4. Up one spot, Glass Animals’ “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” earns #5 on the latest chart.
Comments
Loading…