SZA’s “I Hate U” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Tops US & Global Apple Music Listings

SZA’s “I Hate U” attracted mammoth opening day streaming interest. The new song debuts atop the US Spotify listing, while claiming first place on the US and Global Apple Music charts.

“I Hate U” received 1,615,102 American Spotify streams on Friday, December 3. The count convincingly positions the SZA track atop the US chart; no other song came within 500K streams on Friday.

Apple Music does not share specific numbers, but it confirms that “I Hate U” was the day’s biggest song in America and around the world.

— “I Hate U” is attracting additional interest on the sales front; it currently occupies the #11 position on the all-genre US iTunes chart.