Early Look: CL Appears On December 9 “Kelly Clarkson Show,” Also Set For Performance

CL will deliver a performance on “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1063 -- Pictured: (l-r) Eugenio Derbez, Chrissy Metz, CL -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Earlier this week, Headline Planet broke the news that CL will be performing on the December 9 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The “Kelly” team later confirmed the story, adding that the artist will be performing her song “Lover Like Me” on the broadcast.

Featured below, a preview image from the episode reveals that CL also hangs with fellow guests Eugenio Derbez and Chrissy Metz on the broadcast. The episode will additionally include a feature on Voices of Our City Choir and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “There’s Your Trouble” by the show’s titular host.

Check local listings for the start time in your broadcast; select clips may also launch on YouTube the day of the episode.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

