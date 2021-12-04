Adele’s “Easy On Me” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

Adele’s “Easy On Me” is set to assume the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The megahit single received 15,800 spins during the first six days of the November 28-December 4 tracking period. Up 3% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Easy On Me” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

With The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s building #2 “STAY” trending downward at this point (15,479 spins, -2%), “Easy On Me” should have no issue retaining its #1 position through the close of tracking.

“Easy On Me” will follow “Rolling In The Deep,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Hello,” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” as the superstar artist’s fifth pop radio #1. It will simultaneously retain its position atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.