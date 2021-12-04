in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

“Easy On Me” is poised to take over the #1 position at pop radio.

Adele - Easy On Me | Video screen | Columbia Records

Adele’s “Easy On Me” is set to assume the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The megahit single received 15,800 spins during the first six days of the November 28-December 4 tracking period. Up 3% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Easy On Me” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

With The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s building #2 “STAY” trending downward at this point (15,479 spins, -2%), “Easy On Me” should have no issue retaining its #1 position through the close of tracking.

“Easy On Me” will follow “Rolling In The Deep,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Hello,” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” as the superstar artist’s fifth pop radio #1. It will simultaneously retain its position atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

