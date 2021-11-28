in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window” Top 20

“Happier Than Ever” rises at pop radio.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s Grammy-nominated single “Happier Than Ever” rises to a new peak on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 6,925 times during the November 21-27 tracking period, “Happier Than Ever” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 647.

“Happier Than Ever” is the title track from Eilish’s summer 2021 album, which is itself a multi-time Grammy nominee.

— As “Happier Than Ever” hits the Top 15, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Smokin Out The Window” joins the Top 20. The song, which received 3,907 spins during the tracking period, soars eight places to #20.

The spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,866.

