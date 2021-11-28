in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Joins Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart, Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 30

Taylor Swift’s “From The Vault” single reaches a new high at pop.

Taylor Swift - Message In A Bottle lyric video screen | UMG

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” continues its climb on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,884 times during the November 21-27 tracking period, “Message In A Bottle” jumps fourteen spots to #25 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,864 spins, which ranks as the week’s #2 gain. Only Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” enjoyed a bigger week-over-week increase (+1,866).

— Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” also makes a gain this week, ascending three spots to a new high of #29. The buzzy Oliver Tree song posted a tracking period play count of 1,976 (+398).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

