Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Joins Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart, Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 30

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” continues its climb on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 2,884 times during the November 21-27 tracking period, “Message In A Bottle” jumps fourteen spots to #25 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,864 spins, which ranks as the week’s #2 gain. Only Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” enjoyed a bigger week-over-week increase (+1,866).
— Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” also makes a gain this week, ascending three spots to a new high of #29. The buzzy Oliver Tree song posted a tracking period play count of 1,976 (+398).
