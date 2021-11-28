The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns Record-Extending 12th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” extends its record as the longest-reigning pop radio #1 of the modern Mediabase era.

Played ~18,430 times during the November 21-27 tracking period, “STAY” earns a twelfth non-consecutive week at #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. In a testament to the song’s enduring resonance, the count actually tops last week’s mark by 265 plays.

Upon securing its eleventh week at #1 in the prior tracking period, “STAY” broke the modern Mediabase record for longest-reign at pop radio. By earning a twelfth week at the summit, the song not only extends its modern-era record but sets a new high mark inclusive of the prior Radio & Records period. “STAY” previously shared that distinction with Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” which each ruled for eleven weeks prior to the modern era.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” slides one place to #3. Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #4, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” rises two positions to #5.