Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s Acclaimed “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Long viewed as one of Taylor Swift’s best songs, “All Too Well” finally gets its just due on the Billboard Hot 100.

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which was released as part of her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, debuts at #1 on this week’s edition of the all-genre listing. The entry accounts for combined activity on the standard length and ten-minute iterations of the song.

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” posted stellar streaming and sales numbers during the official tracking period. It received a nominal amount of airplay as well, but the consumption figures are ultimately responsible for the impressive chart debut.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” falls to #2 this week, while The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” drops a place to #3. Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” slides one spot to #4, and Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” rises three places to #5.