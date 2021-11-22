in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s Acclaimed “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” Debuts As #1 Song In America

The fan favorite and critical darling has finally hit #1.

All Too Well: The Short Film | UMG

Long viewed as one of Taylor Swift’s best songs, “All Too Well” finally gets its just due on the Billboard Hot 100.

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which was released as part of her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, debuts at #1 on this week’s edition of the all-genre listing. The entry accounts for combined activity on the standard length and ten-minute iterations of the song.

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” posted stellar streaming and sales numbers during the official tracking period. It received a nominal amount of airplay as well, but the consumption figures are ultimately responsible for the impressive chart debut.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” falls to #2 this week, while The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” drops a place to #3. Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” slides one spot to #4, and Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” rises three places to #5.

all too well (taylor's version)red (taylor's version)silk sonicsmokin out the windowTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Special Look: BTS, Becky G, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Bunny, More Appear In AMAs Press Room; List Of Winners Revealed

Adele’s “30” Projected For 500K Physical US Sales, 800-850K Total US Units