Special Look: BTS, Becky G, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Bunny, More Appear In AMAs Press Room; List Of Winners Revealed

The 2021 American Music Awards ceremony aired Sunday, celebrating some of the year’s most successful and beloved artists and records.

Those under the spotlight included BTS, who won the coveted award for Artist of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo received New Artist of the Year, while names like Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Doja Cat (though not present at the actual show) also garnered impressive hardware.

Favorite Hip-Hop Song winner Cardi B hosted the event, which featured a variety of noteworthy musical performances. BTS, which joined Coldplay to perform “My Universe” in the first hour, closed the show with “Butter.”

After claiming their trophies, some of the night’s big winners posed for celebratory photos in the Microsoft Theater’s press room. ABC issued some of those photos to the media, along with a complete list of the night’s winners.

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Favorite Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “evermore”

Favorite Pop Song: BTS “Butter”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favorite Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Favorite R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Favorite R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Favorite Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello