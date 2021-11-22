in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Adele’s “30” Projected For 500K Physical US Sales, 800-850K Total US Units

Adele’s album will be the biggest debut of the year.

Adele - 30 album image | Columbia (via @adele)

Opening week projections have emerged for Adele’s “30,” and they confirm what many were expecting. The album’s opening week performance will not rival that of predecessor “25,” but it will still be the biggest release of the year.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut with 800-850K in total consumption. The consumption figure accounts for album sales and equivalent units from track sales and track streams.

Hits adds that about 500K should come from physical sales.

Both the sales figure and overall unit figure will rank as the best of the year. Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” currently holds the lead for sales with 369K; Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” rules on the total consumption front with 613K.

“30” will follow “21” and “25” as Adele’s third career #1 on the Billboard 200. “25” broke the all-time opening week record by moving 3.38 million US copies (at the time, only actual album sales counted toward the Billboard 200).

