Drake & Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Drake’s “Girls Want Girls (featuring Lil Baby)” rises to #1 on two separate Mediabase radio charts this week.

The song rises two places to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while ascending four spots to #1 on the urban listing.

— “Girls Want Girls” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the ~5,755 spins it received during the November 14-20 tracking period (+523).

Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” holds at #2 this week, while Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” falls two places to #3.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” stays at #4, and Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” ascends two spots to #5.

— A spin count of ~6,286 (+417) meanwhile lifts “Girls Want Girls” to #1 on the urban chart).

WizKid’s “Essence (featuring TEMS)” stays at #2, and Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” rises one spot to #3.

Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” slides one rung to #4, and the aforementioned “Chosen” elevates one position to #5.