in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Cold As You” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

“Cold As You” ascends to #1 on this week’s country chart.

Luke Combs - Cold As You video screen | Columbia/River House

The newly crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year scores another #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Indeed, Luke Combs takes over the chart’s pinnacle position with his single “Cold As You.” Up three places from last week’s mark, the song becomes the artist’s thirteenth country radio chart-topper in as many tries.

“Cold As You,” moreover, becomes the record-breaking seventh #1 from his deluxe album “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Cold As You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 14-20 tracking period. It received ~8,234 spins (+1,187) and ~38.61 million audience impressions.

Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” slides one spot to #3. Dustin Lynch’s “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring Mackenzie Porter)” climbs one spot to #4, and Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” falls four spots to #5.

Carrie Underwoodcold as youdustin lynchjason aldeanluke combsmackenzie portermaren morrisryan hurdzac brown band

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

TWICE’s “SCIENTIST” Arrives At #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Drake & Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio