Luke Combs’ “Cold As You” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

The newly crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year scores another #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Indeed, Luke Combs takes over the chart’s pinnacle position with his single “Cold As You.” Up three places from last week’s mark, the song becomes the artist’s thirteenth country radio chart-topper in as many tries.

“Cold As You,” moreover, becomes the record-breaking seventh #1 from his deluxe album “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Cold As You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 14-20 tracking period. It received ~8,234 spins (+1,187) and ~38.61 million audience impressions.

Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” slides one spot to #3. Dustin Lynch’s “Thinking ‘Bout You (featuring Mackenzie Porter)” climbs one spot to #4, and Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” falls four spots to #5.