in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The lead “30” single rises to #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia Records

As Adele’s “30” heads for #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, lead single “Easy On Me” reaches the summit at a key radio format. The song officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Easy On Me” seizes the throne from another Columbia Records-backed track: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY.”

“Easy On Me” garnered a format-leading ~6,285 spins during the November 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 368.

“STAY” falls to #2 this week, while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at #3. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” stays at #4 on this week’s chart, and MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” rises one spot to #5 on the official Hot AC chart.

adeleeasy on me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Drake & Lil Baby’s “Girls Want Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Earning 11th Week On Top