Adele’s “Easy On Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

As Adele’s “30” heads for #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, lead single “Easy On Me” reaches the summit at a key radio format. The song officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Easy On Me” seizes the throne from another Columbia Records-backed track: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY.”

“Easy On Me” garnered a format-leading ~6,285 spins during the November 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 368.

“STAY” falls to #2 this week, while Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at #3. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” stays at #4 on this week’s chart, and MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” rises one spot to #5 on the official Hot AC chart.