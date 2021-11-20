Songs From Adele’s “30” Claim 12 of Top 13 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Entire Top 12 On US & Global Apple Music

In addition to finding success on the US iTunes store, Adele’s “30” enjoyed a big day on the major streaming platforms.

Tracks from the eagerly anticipated album claim the Top 4 — and twelve of the Top 13 — spots on the US Spotify streaming chart for Friday, November 19. The album’s twelve tracks meanwhile form the entire Top 12 on Friday’s US Apple Music chart.

Single “Easy On Me” leads the way on US Spotify, with “Oh My God” and “Strangers By Nature” respectively landing at #2 and #3. “My Little Love” appears at #4, with Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” breaking up the “30” flow at #5.

Adele’s “Can I Get It” (#6), “I Drink Wine” (#7), “Cry Your Heart Out” (#8), “To Be Loved” (#9), “All Night Parking” (#10), “Woman Like Me” (#11), “Hold On” (#12), and “Love Is A Game” (#13) follow on the Spotify chart.

The Apple Music order is as follows: “Easy On Me” (#1), “My Little Love” (#2), “Strangers By Nature” (##), “Oh My God” (#4), “I Drink Wine” (#5), “Cry Your Heart Out” (#6), “Can I Get It” (#7), “To Be Loved” (#8), “Woman Like Me” (#9), “Hold On” (#10), “All Night Parking” (#11), and “Love Is A Game” (#12).

— “30” also performed well globally, claiming the Top 3 spots on the Global Spotify chart (with 7 total songs in the Top 10 and nothing below #21) and the entire Top 12 on Global Apple Music.