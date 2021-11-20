in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s 10-Minute “All Too Well” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart; Short Film Tops Videos Chart

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” had a massive week on YouTube.

All Too Well: The Short Film | UMG

Powered by the release of an accompanying short film and widespread buzz over the song, Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” arrives at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

The song amassed a whopping 72.4 million views across all eligible uploads during the November 12-18 tracking period. The count bests that of the #2 song, Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” by 7.5 million.

The aforementioned Short Film, which stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, contributed handsomely to the overall total. YouTube credits the film with 40.6 million views, which is enough for a dominant #1 start on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Benefiting from “All Too Well,” the other tracks highlighted on her new “Red (Taylor’s Version), and ongoing interest in her discography, Swift rockets to #3 on this week’s Global YOuTUbe Songs Chart.

all too well (taylor's version)red (taylor's version)Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs From Adele’s “30” Claim 12 of Top 13 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Entire Top 12 On US & Global Apple Music

TWICE’s “SCIENTIST” Arrives At #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts