Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Dominates US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

Outperforming even the upgraded, late-week projections, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” dominated this past week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new version of Swift’s acclaimed 2012 album sold 360K US copies during the November 12-18 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 596K in total first-week consumption.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” ranks as a dominant #1 in both columns. It outperformed the #2 seller (TWICE’s “Formula of Love: O+T=<3”) by nearly 6.4x, while posting a 5.7x stronger unit total than the week’s #2 overall performer (Silk Sonic’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic”).

The album meanwhile posted the year’s best album sales total (while breaking Swift’s own record for single-week vinyl sales) and the year’s #2 consumption total (below only Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”).