Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker Scheduled To Perform On November 30 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The episode will also feature Peter Sarsgaard.

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker - Press Photo by Ryan McFadden, courtesy of DTA/Elektra/Full Coverage

Avril Lavigne recently released “Bite Me,” her first single on Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

Later this month, Lavigne and Barker will join forces for an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.

New listings confirm the Lavigne and Barker performance for the November 30 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Peter Sarsgaard, as well as an installment of the show’s “12 Days of Giveaways” series.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests are as follows:

November 22 – Dennis Quaid, Kaitlyn Dever
November 23 – TBA
November 24 – Jared Leto
November 29 – Ben Platt (chat and performance)
Decemeber 1 – Wanda Sykes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

