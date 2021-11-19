Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker Scheduled To Perform On November 30 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Avril Lavigne recently released “Bite Me,” her first single on Travis Barker’s DTA Records.
Later this month, Lavigne and Barker will join forces for an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance.
New listings confirm the Lavigne and Barker performance for the November 30 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Peter Sarsgaard, as well as an installment of the show’s “12 Days of Giveaways” series.
Other upcoming “Ellen” guests are as follows:
November 22 – Dennis Quaid, Kaitlyn Dever
November 23 – TBA
November 24 – Jared Leto
November 29 – Ben Platt (chat and performance)
Decemeber 1 – Wanda Sykes
