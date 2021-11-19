in TV News

Hailey Bieber Chats With Guest Host Yvonne Orji On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Bieber talks about a Met Gala curse, relationship red flags, and more.

Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

As has become typical for Friday editions of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the November 19 broadcast features a guest host.

Yvonne Orji, best known for her work on “Insecure,” handles that duty on Friday’s episode.

Orji welcomes Hailey Bieber as an in-studio guest. During their interview, Bieber details her concern about a curse related to the annual Met Gala. The discussion also touches on some noteworthy relationship red flags.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Friday afternoon. Eager fans will not, however, have to wait until then to see clips from Hailey Bieber’s appearance. Two teasers, as well as photos from the taping, follow:

Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Hailey Bieber and guest host Yvonne Orji on 11/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

hailey bieberthe ellen degeneres showyvonne orji

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “30” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart