Hailey Bieber Chats With Guest Host Yvonne Orji On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

As has become typical for Friday editions of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the November 19 broadcast features a guest host.

Yvonne Orji, best known for her work on “Insecure,” handles that duty on Friday’s episode.

Orji welcomes Hailey Bieber as an in-studio guest. During their interview, Bieber details her concern about a curse related to the annual Met Gala. The discussion also touches on some noteworthy relationship red flags.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Friday afternoon. Eager fans will not, however, have to wait until then to see clips from Hailey Bieber’s appearance. Two teasers, as well as photos from the taping, follow: