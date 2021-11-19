Lady Gaga To Chat, Then Perform With Tony Bennett On November 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Two days before Thanksgiving, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will welcome Lady Gaga.
The music sensation and “House Of Gucci” star will appear for a chat with the late-night host. She will also deliver a “special performance” alongside Tony Bennett, with whom she recently released the album “Love For Sale.” The two will also be headlining CBS’ “One Last Time” special on Sunday, November 28.
As of press time, Gaga and Bennett are the only guests listed for the episode. Complete “Late Show” lineups follow:
Friday, Nov. 19
Kevin Hart; performance by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Monday, Nov. 22
Andrew Garfield; José Andres
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Lady Gaga; special performance by Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Rosamund Pike; Peter Jackson
Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)
Kevin Hart; performance by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (OAD: 11/19/21)
Friday, Nov. 26
Quentin Tarantino; Stephen reveals Paul Rudd as People’s new “Sexiest Man Alive” (OAD: 11/9/21)
