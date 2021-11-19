in TV News

Lady Gaga To Chat, Then Perform With Tony Bennett On November 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will appear on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

CBS revealed today a first look at ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The special, which features Tony BennettÕs last historic concert appearance before announcing his retirement from touring, will air Sunday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/ PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Photo: Kelsey Bennett/Courtesy of Interscope Records

Two days before Thanksgiving, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will welcome Lady Gaga.

The music sensation and “House Of Gucci” star will appear for a chat with the late-night host. She will also deliver a “special performance” alongside Tony Bennett, with whom she recently released the album “Love For Sale.” The two will also be headlining CBS’ “One Last Time” special on Sunday, November 28.

As of press time, Gaga and Bennett are the only guests listed for the episode. Complete “Late Show” lineups follow:

Friday, Nov. 19

Kevin Hart; performance by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Monday, Nov. 22

Andrew Garfield; José Andres

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Lady Gaga; special performance by Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Rosamund Pike; Peter Jackson

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)

Kevin Hart; performance by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (OAD: 11/19/21)

Friday, Nov. 26

Quentin Tarantino; Stephen reveals Paul Rudd as People’s new “Sexiest Man Alive” (OAD: 11/9/21)

cbsLady Gagastephen colbertthe late showtony bennett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker Scheduled To Perform On November 30 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Dominates US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart