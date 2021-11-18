in Music News

Sad Girl Autumn Version Of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

The remix takes over the #1 position on iTunes.

Earlier this week, the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” reached #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart.

Wednesday night, another version of the acclaimed track hit the apex.

The “Sad Girl Autumn Version of “All Too Well,” which was recorded at Long Pond Studios, hit #1 shortly after 11PM ET Wednesday night. It remains atop the chart as of press time at 11:30PM ET.

The “Sad Girl Autumn” recording moved ahead of Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which hit #1 following the artist’s CBS concert special. The Adele single is now #2, ahead of the aforementioned 10-minute “All Too Well” release at #. Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” (#4) and Masayoshi Soken & THE PRIMALS’ “Endwalker” (#5) complete the Top 5.

