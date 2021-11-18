in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift Breaks Her Own US Vinyl Album Sales Record With “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

She previously set the record with “evermore.”

Taylor Swift - Red Promo Photo by Beth Garrabrant (via @taylorswift13)

The November 12-18 tracking week is not yet over, but Billboard has already confirmed some impressive achievements for Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Consistent with projections, the album has already posted the year’s best single-week album sales total. It is meanwhile the #2 performer from a total unit standpoint (album sales + equivalents from track sales and track streams), trailing only Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.”

Billboard adds that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” has also broken Swift’s own record for single-week US vinyl sales. The superstar artist set the record of 102K earlier this year with the vinyl release of her album “evermore.”

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” will debut as a dominant #1 on this week’s Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

