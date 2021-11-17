in TV News, Wrestling News

First Look: Roman Reigns Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Head of the Table appears on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1553 -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional wrestler Roman Reigns during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from one of the biggest names in pro wrestling.

Indeed, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns takes part in an in-studio interview on the broadcast.

The Head of the Table’s appearance airs as part of a “Fallon” episode that also includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Big Boi, and Sleepy Brown. Miranda takes part in an interview and “Wheel Of Freestyle” battle, while Big Boi and Sleepy Brown take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1553 — Pictured: Musical guest Big Boi and Sleepy Brown performs on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1553 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, host Jimmy Fallon, and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter play “Wheel of Freestyle Battle” on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1553 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1553 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional wrestler Roman Reigns during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
