Ratings: Taylor Swift Appeared On Last Week’s Most-Watched “Fallon,” “Seth Meyers” Episodes

To celebrate the release of her “Red (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift appeared on the November 11 editions of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Both episodes fared well from a ratings standpoint.

According to data posted by Showbuzz, the November 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” averaged 1.45 million total viewers with 358K falling in the adults 18-49 demographic. The episode ranked as the week’s top “Tonight Show” broadcast in both columns. It also beat out all “Kimmel,” “Colbert,” “Corden,” and “Seth” episodes to rank as the week’s #1 late-night talk show among adults 18-49.

Leading directly out of “Fallon,” the November 11 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” drew 795K total viewers with 221K landing in the adults 18-49 demographic. It was the week’s best-performing “Late Night With Seth Meyers” episode in both columns, while also outperforming all of the week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes in adults 18-49.

In addition to Taylor Swift, the November 11 “Tonight Show” featured Colin Quinn and Jared Fried (as well as a surprise cameo from Chris Rock). The November 11 “Late Night” additionally featured Aisling Bea.