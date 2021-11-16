in TV News

Ratings: Taylor Swift Appeared On Last Week’s Most-Watched “Fallon,” “Seth Meyers” Episodes

Taylor Swift’s “Fallon” episode was the week’s top-rated late-night talk show in adults 18-49.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1221 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

To celebrate the release of her “Red (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift appeared on the November 11 editions of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Both episodes fared well from a ratings standpoint.

According to data posted by Showbuzz, the November 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” averaged 1.45 million total viewers with 358K falling in the adults 18-49 demographic. The episode ranked as the week’s top “Tonight Show” broadcast in both columns. It also beat out all “Kimmel,” “Colbert,” “Corden,” and “Seth” episodes to rank as the week’s #1 late-night talk show among adults 18-49.

Leading directly out of “Fallon,” the November 11 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” drew 795K total viewers with 221K landing in the adults 18-49 demographic. It was the week’s best-performing “Late Night With Seth Meyers” episode in both columns, while also outperforming all of the week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes in adults 18-49.

In addition to Taylor Swift, the November 11 “Tonight Show” featured Colin Quinn and Jared Fried (as well as a surprise cameo from Chris Rock). The November 11 “Late Night” additionally featured Aisling Bea.

jimmy fallonlate nightnbcred (taylor's version)seth meyersTaylor Swiftthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kieran Culkin Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

MANESKIN, Diplo, Tyler The Creator, Zoe Wees, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Confirmed As American Music Awards Performers