in TV News

MANESKIN, Diplo, Tyler The Creator, Zoe Wees, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Confirmed As American Music Awards Performers

The show airs this coming Sunday.

MANESKIN for AMAs | Promo graphic via dick clark productions

With just five days remaining until the 2021 American Music Awards, ABC and dick clark productions announced a new set of performers set to play the show.

According to the announcement, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, and Zoe Wees will all perform at the ceremony, which commences at 8PM ET on November 21.

They join a list of performers that includes BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Kane Brown, and Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas.

Cardi B is hosting this year’s ceremony.

abcamasdiplomaneskinmickey guytonthe creatortylerwalker hayeszoe wees

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: Taylor Swift Appeared On Last Week’s Most-Watched “Fallon,” “Seth Meyers” Episodes

Kane Brown, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Darren Criss Confirmed As Performers For 2021 “A Home For The Holidays” Special