MANESKIN, Diplo, Tyler The Creator, Zoe Wees, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Confirmed As American Music Awards Performers

With just five days remaining until the 2021 American Music Awards, ABC and dick clark productions announced a new set of performers set to play the show.

According to the announcement, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, and Zoe Wees will all perform at the ceremony, which commences at 8PM ET on November 21.

They join a list of performers that includes BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Kane Brown, and Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas.

Cardi B is hosting this year’s ceremony.