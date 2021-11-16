in Music News

Chloe’s “Have Mercy,” Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station added two songs to its playlist.

Chloe - Have Mercy video screen | Columbia/Parkwood

Chlöe’s breakthrough solo single “Have Mercy” and Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic single “Smokin Out The Window” have both landed on the Z100 New York playlist.

Known as New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, Z100 added the songs in conjunction with the November 16 Mediabase pop radio add board. As of press time, they represent the station’s only adds for the week.

A buzzy, multi-format hit since its launch in September, “Have Mercy” recently began its run at pop radio. It was up to #32 on the most recent Mediabase pop chart.

“Smokin” launched as Silk Sonic’s new single last week; it was just below this past week’s airplay chart at #44.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

