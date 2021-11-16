Hailee Steinfeld Booked As Lead Interview Guest For November 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

One day before “Hawkeye” premieres on Disney+, star Hailee Steinfeld will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC advertises Steinfeld as the lead interview guest for the Tuesday, November 23 edition of the talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Liza Koshy and a stand-up performance from Ali Kolbert.

Two episodes of the aforementioned “Hawkeye” will launch on November 24.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Tuesday, November 16: Guests include Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Tom Morella Ft. grandson. Show #1552

Wednesday, November 17: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Roman Reigns and musical guest Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. Show #1553

Thursday, November 18: Guests include Simu Liu, Ruth Negga and musical guest Big Sean and Hit-Boy. Show #1554

Friday, November 19: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Karol G and musical guest Dry Cleaning. Show #1555

Monday, November 22: Guests include Jeremy Renner, Kristin Chenoweth and musical guest Jenny Lewis. Show #1556

