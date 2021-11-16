in Music News

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The Silk Sonic single tops this week’s add board.

Silk Sonic - Smokin Out The Window video screen | Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Smokin Out The Window” continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 61 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the song ranks as this week’s most added song.

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” an opening week playlist selection for 56 stations, takes second on the add board.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” follows in third with 23 new pickups, while an add count of 16 slots ACRAZE’s “Do It To It (featuring Cherish)” in fourth. With 14 adds each, Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” and Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: LISA’s “MONEY” (13 adds, 7th-most), Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” (12 adds, 8th-most), Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” (11 adds, 9th-most), Chloe’s “Have Mercy” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie), and GIVEON’s “For Tonight” (10 adds, 10th-most, tie).

