in Music News

Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On,” Anitta & Saweetie’s “Faking Love,” Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” Top 50

“Life Goes On,” “Faking Love,” and “Follow You” debut on the pop chart.

Oliver Tree - Life Goes On video screen | Atlantic Records

Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On,” Anitta’s “Faking Love (featuring Saweetie),” and Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” makes a big move just below chart, securing a Top 50 position after just two days of availability.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Life Goes On” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The buzzy Oliver Tree single garnered 1,259 spins during the November 7-13 tracking period (+453).

Up four places, “Faking Love” makes its Top 40 bow at #38. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,124 (+219).

Played 995 times during the tracking week (+160), “Follow You” rises three spots to hit the Top 40 at #40.

“Message In A Bottle,” which received 728 spins, ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song.

anittafaking lovefollow youimagine dragonslife goes onmessage in a bottleoliver treesaweetieTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, “Make You Feel My Love” Makes Top 10 After “One Night Only”