Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On,” Anitta & Saweetie’s “Faking Love,” Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” Top 50

Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On,” Anitta’s “Faking Love (featuring Saweetie),” and Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” makes a big move just below chart, securing a Top 50 position after just two days of availability.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Life Goes On” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The buzzy Oliver Tree single garnered 1,259 spins during the November 7-13 tracking period (+453).

Up four places, “Faking Love” makes its Top 40 bow at #38. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,124 (+219).

Played 995 times during the tracking week (+160), “Follow You” rises three spots to hit the Top 40 at #40.

“Message In A Bottle,” which received 728 spins, ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song.