Adele’s “Easy On Me” Rockets To #3 On Pop Radio Chart, Yielding All-Columbia Records Top 3

Columbia is also behind “INDUSTRY BABY” and “STAY.”

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

Adele’s multi-format radio hit “Easy On Me” makes another big gain at the pop format. The global smash blasts into the Top 3 on this week’s Mediabase US pop radio airplay chart.

Played 14,157 times during the November 7-13 tracking period, “Easy On Me” soars five places to #3 on this week’s listing. The count bests last week’s mark by a mammoth 2,133, which ranks as the week’s #2 airplay gain. Only Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” posted a bigger gain this week (+3,483), and it is worth noting that said collaboration was only available for 2/7 of the previous tracking period.

In rising to #3, “Easy On Me” gives Columbia Records a rare trifecta across the chart. The label is also behind Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” which rises to #1, and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” which falls to #2 after a ten-week reign.

The feat, though rare and impressive, has proven to reside within the recent wheelhouse of Columbia’s artists and team. Columbia also had a trifecta in the October 11-17, 2020 tracking period; Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” (#1), Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” (#2), and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” (#3) formed that week’s Top 3.

