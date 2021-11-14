Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” a former #1 at rhythmic radio, rises to the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “INDUSTRY BABY” seizes the throne from The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s long-running leader “STAY.”

“INDUSTRY BABY” received ~18,674 spins during the November 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 665.

“STAY,” which spent the past ten weeks at #1, falls to #2 on this week’s chart.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” rockets five places to #3, as Maneskin’s “Beggin'” slides one spot to #4. Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” reaches a new peak of #5.