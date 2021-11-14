Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G Top 15; Post Malone & The Weeknd Top 20

As his “INDUSTRY BABY” hits #1 at pop radio, Lil Nas X’s follow-up “THATS WHAT I WANT” moves into the format’s Top 10. NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” concurrently soars into the Top 15, while Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” goes Top 20.

Up one place, “THATS WHAT I WANT” earns #10 on this week’s chart. The “MONTERO” single garnered 9,292 spins during the November 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 688.

Played 6,216 times during the tracking period (+2,104), “Better Days” jumps six places to #15. The week-over-week spin gain ranks as the #3 increase; only “One Right Now” and Adele’s “Easy On Me” added more spins this week.

“One Right Now,” the week’s greatest airplay gainer, rises nine spots to #18 on the strength of its 5,439 spins (+3,483).