Sean Paul & Sia’s “Dynamite,” Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Sean Paul’s “Dynamite (featuring Sia)” and Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic single “Smokin Out The Window” officially enter the Top 50 at pop radio this week.

Played 198 times during the October 31-November 6 tracking period (+66), “Dynamite” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #54 last week**.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the tracking period, “Smokin Out The Window” garnered 186 spins. The count thrusts the Silk Sonic single into the Top 50 at #50.

— As previously reported, Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” also reached the Top 50 — and, in fact, went all the way into the Top 30 — this week.

**Note: The published edition of this week’s Mediabase Top 50 says that “Dynamite” was #52 last week, but there appears to be an error omitting Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (last week’s #13 song) and Kanye West’s “Hurricane” (#39) from the record. If correctly accounting for those two songs, “Dynamite” would have been #54 last week.