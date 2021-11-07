NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days,” BBNO$ & Rich Brian’s “Edamame” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Post Malone & The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd Top 30

NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days,” which has spent the past two weeks as pop radio’s most added song, is also picking up airplay at the format. The song officially jumps into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

bbno$’ “edamame (featuring Rich Brian)” also reaches the Top 25 this week.

Credited with 4,112 spins during the October 31-November 6 tracking period, “Better Days” rises seven places to #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 2,477, which ranks as the format’s greatest airplay gain.

Up one place, “edamame” earns #25 with 2,553 spins (+356).

— As “Better Days” and “edamame” hit the Top 25, a pair of collaborations involving The Weeknd join the Top 30.

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” rockets onto the chart at #27, courtesy of its 1,955 tracking period spins. The song, notably, did not even launch until the sixth day of the tracking period.

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” concurrently rises twelve places to #28. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,888 (+1,030).