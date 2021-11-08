Alicia Keys Scheduled To Appear, Perform On November 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Award-winning music sensation Alicia Keys will appear prominently on the November 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Keys will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. She will also deliver the show-closing musical performance.

The November 15 edition of “Fallon” will also feature a chat with another acclaimed musician — FINNEAS.

Who else is set to appear on NBC’s flagship late-night show? The latest listings follow:

Monday, November 8: Guests include Michael Che, Ed Sheeran, Martha Stewart and musical guest Summer Walker. Show #1546

Tuesday, November 9: Guests include Will Smith, Jack Whitehall and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Show #1547

Wednesday, November 10: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lucy Hale and stand-up comedian Dusty Slay. Show #1548

Thursday, November 11: Guests include Taylor Swift, Colin Quinn and musical guest Sam Fender. Show #1549

Friday, November 12: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Steve Zahn and musical guest Damon Albarn. Show #1550

Monday, November 15: Guests include Alicia Keys, Finneas and musical guest Alicia Keys. Show #1551