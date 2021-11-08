in TV News

Alicia Keys Scheduled To Appear, Perform On November 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature FINNEAS.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0633 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Alicia Keys and host Jimmy Fallon play wheel of musical impressions on February 28, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Award-winning music sensation Alicia Keys will appear prominently on the November 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Keys will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. She will also deliver the show-closing musical performance.

The November 15 edition of “Fallon” will also feature a chat with another acclaimed musician — FINNEAS.

Who else is set to appear on NBC’s flagship late-night show? The latest listings follow:

Monday, November 8: Guests include Michael Che, Ed Sheeran, Martha Stewart and musical guest Summer Walker. Show #1546

Tuesday, November 9: Guests include Will Smith, Jack Whitehall and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Show #1547

Wednesday, November 10: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lucy Hale and stand-up comedian Dusty Slay. Show #1548

Thursday, November 11: Guests include Taylor Swift, Colin Quinn and musical guest Sam Fender. Show #1549

Friday, November 12: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Steve Zahn and musical guest Damon Albarn. Show #1550

Monday, November 15: Guests include Alicia Keys, Finneas and musical guest Alicia Keys. Show #1551

Alicia Keysjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sean Paul & Sia’s “Dynamite,” Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Smokin Out The Window” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 3rd Week As #1 Song In America