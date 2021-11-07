in Music News

Kane Brown & Blackbear’s “Memory,” Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Billie Eilish, WILLOW & Tyler Cole Songs Top 20

“Memory,” “Who’s In Your Head,” “Happier Than Ever,” and “Meet Me At Our Spot” climb at pop radio.

Kane Brown & blackbear’s “Memory” and Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” officially reach the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety single “Meet Me At Our Spot” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Played 6,059 times during the October 31-November 6 tracking period, “Memory” rises two spots to #14. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 26.

Up three places, “Who’s In Your Head” rises to #15 with 5,959 spins (+211).

Credited with 4,643 spins (+782), “Happier Than Ever” jumps three places to #19.

“Meet Me At Our Spot,” which received 4,231 spins (+852), moves up three places to #20.

