Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

As it continues its climb at the adult contemporary, hot adult contemporary, and pop radio formats, Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” completes its run to the top of the dance radio mountain.

Indeed, “Cold Heart” rises two spots to take #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The noteworthy collaboration received 463 spins during the October 31-November 6 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 26.

Up six places, Sofi Tukker & John Summit’s “Sun Came Up” moves into the runner-up spot.

Tiesto & Karol G’s “Don’t Be Shy” falls two spots to #3, and Dillon Francis’ “Reaching Out (featuring Bow Anderson)” rises one place to #4. ACRAZE’s “Do It To It (featuring Cherish)” concurrently rises two places to #5.