BTS Member JIN Scores #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart With “Yours”

“Yours,” the new “Jirisan” official soundtrack song from BTS member JIN, is unsurprisingly making waves on iTunes stores around the world.

It notably rose to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart Sunday morning, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 11:45AM ET.

“Yours” moved past Adele’s “Easy On Me” to claim the #1 spot. The Adele song is now #2 on the listing, while Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” is #3 in the wake of his “Saturday Night Live” performance. Post Malone & The Weeknd’s new “One Right Now” (#4) and Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (#5) complete the Top 5.

JIN has an additional presence in the Top 10 — the instrumental version of “Yours” is currently #8 on the chart.