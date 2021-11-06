in Music News, New Music

Travis Scott’s “ESCAPE PLAN” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; “MAFIA” Also In Top 10 With New Post Malone & Weeknd, Summer Walker & SZA, Silk Sonic

Several new songs debuted in the Top 10 on the US Spotify streaming chart.

Travi$ Scott released a pair of new songs on Friday, and one ranked as the day’s biggest song on US Spotify.

According to the official Spotify Charts platform, Scott’s “ESCAPE PLAN” received 1,972,049 US streams on Friday, November 5. The count slots “ESCAPE PLAN” at #1 on the day’s US Spotify Streaming Chart.

Four other songs also make the Top 10. Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” starts at #2 with 1,830,368, while Scott’s fellow release “MAFIA” grabs #3 with 1,559,622.

Summer Walker & SZA’s “No Love” (#6, 1,094,423) and Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic song “Smokin Out The Window” (#10, 898,539) also debut inside the Top 10.

