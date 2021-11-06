JEON SOMI’s “XOXO” debuts prominently on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The video, which received 14.0 million views during the official October 29-November 4 tracking period, arrives at #11 on this week’s chart. The video, moreover, ranks as the week’s #3 new entry.
With views from all eligible uploads included, “XOXO” generated 19.9 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count thrusts the JEON SOMI track onto the Global YouTube Songs Chart at #14. It is the #2 new addition to the Songs chart.
“XOXO” is the title track from JEON SOMI’s debut studio album.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:JEON SOMI's "XOXO" Debuts At #11 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart - Bingxo
Loading…