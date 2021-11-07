in Music News

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Fancy Like” ascends to #1 on this week’s country radio chart.

Walker Hayes - Fancy Like video screen | Monument/Sony Music Entertainment

Long the biggest country single from an overall activity standpoint, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” officially takes over the top spot at country radio. The song rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, seizing the throne from Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Fancy Like” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the October 31-November 6 tracking period. The multi-format hit received ~9,021 country spins during the tracking period (+904).

“If I Didn’t Love You” did reach a slightly larger audience during the tracking period, but it ultimately falls to #2 on the actual Mediabase chart.

Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat” holds at #3, Luke Combs’ “Cold As You” stays at #4, and Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” spends another week at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

