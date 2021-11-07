Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Long the biggest country single from an overall activity standpoint, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” officially takes over the top spot at country radio. The song rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, seizing the throne from Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Fancy Like” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the October 31-November 6 tracking period. The multi-format hit received ~9,021 country spins during the tracking period (+904).

“If I Didn’t Love You” did reach a slightly larger audience during the tracking period, but it ultimately falls to #2 on the actual Mediabase chart.

Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat” holds at #3, Luke Combs’ “Cold As You” stays at #4, and Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” spends another week at #5.