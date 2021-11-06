LISA’s “MONEY” Secures Third Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

For the third time since its release, LISA’s “MONEY” performance video claims the #1 position on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video, which received 29.0 million views during the October 29-November 4 tracking period, rises one spot to #1 this week. “MONEY” previously held the #1 position for the September 24-30 and October 8-14 tracking periods.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “MONEY” generated 60.3 million total YouTube song streams during the most recent tracking period. The count keeps the BLACKPINK member’s buzzy solo hit at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

LISA meanwhile takes #16 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart, an impressive feat given that her only proper releases are “MONEY,” “LALISA,” and the DJ Snake/Ozuna/Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “SG.”