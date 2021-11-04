in TV News

First Look: Ariana Grande Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Voice” coach and pop superstar appears on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1544 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Ariana Grande during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 4, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

As “The Voice” prepares to enter its live competition phase, coach Ariana Grande makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The pop superstar, who is the episode’s lead guest, appears via remote video on Thursday’s edition of the flagship NBC talk show.

Thursday’s episode also features an in-studio interview with Adrien Brody, as well as a performance by Blxst and Ty Dolla $ign.

The episode will not be the only November interaction between Grande and Fallon. She and her fellow “Voice” coaches will be appearing on a special sneak preview of Fallon’s new “That’s My Jam” series on Monday, November 29.

As for “Fallon,” the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1544 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Ariana Grande during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1544 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Ariana Grande during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1544 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Ariana Grande during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1544 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Adrien Brody during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 4, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

ariana grandejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showthe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift Scheduled For November 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episodes

Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now,” Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” Going For Immediate Radio Airplay