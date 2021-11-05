in TV News

First Look: Camilo & Evaluna Montaner Perform On Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Friday’s “Fallon” closes with a noteworthy performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1545 -- Pictured: Musical guest Camilo with Evaluna performs on Friday, November 5, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

The week’s final “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episode concludes with a musical performance from Camilo and Evaluna Montaner.

The artists and significant others, who revealed that they are expecting their first child together in the buzzworthy “Indigo” video, take the stage on Friday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Kieran Culkin and DJ “Shangela” Pierce. As is customary for Friday episodes of “Fallon,” an additional segment finds the host writing his weekly Thank You Notes.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Camilo-Evaluna performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1545 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kieran Culkin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 5, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1545 — Pictured: (l-r) Drag Queen D.J. “Shangela” Pierce during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 5, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1545 — Pictured: Musical guest Camilo with Evaluna performs on Friday, November 5, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1545 — Pictured: Musical guest Camilo with Evaluna performs on Friday, November 5, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1545 — Pictured: Musical guest Camilo with Evaluna performs on Friday, November 5, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1545 — Pictured: Musical guest Camilo with Evaluna performs on Friday, November 5, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

camiloevaluna montanerjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

