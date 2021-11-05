HARDY, Dustin Lynch & Mackenzie Porter, Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris, The War On Drugs Booked For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

ABC will be airing the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 10. The annual ceremony will not, however, be the only night-time ABC program to feature country music this coming week.

According to official listings, three of this week’s four “Jimmy Kimmel Live” originals will feature a country performance.

HARDY will perform on the November 8 edition of “Kimmel,” while fellow country artists Dustin Lynch and Mackenzie Porter will play the November 9 broadcast. Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris will deliver a “Kimmel” performance on November 10 — the night of the aforementioned CMA Awards.

The November 11 “Kimmel” will not feature a country act, but it will feature a noteworthy musical guest in The War On Drugs.

Complete “Kimmel” listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 8

1. Gwyneth Paltrow (“Sex, Love and Goop”) 2. Kal Penn (“You Can’t Be Serious”) 3. Musical Guest Hardy

Tuesday, Nov. 9

1. Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) 2. Jessica Williams (“Love Life”) 3. Musical Guest Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Wednesday, Nov. 10

1. Ryan Reynolds (“Red Notice”) 2. Science Bob 3. Musical Guest Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Thursday, Nov. 11

1. Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) 2. Kevin Garnett (“Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible”) 3. Musical Guest The War On Drugs