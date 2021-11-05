Early Look: Snail Mail Performs On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Snail Mail during Friday's November 5, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Earlier Friday, Snail Mail released new album “Valentine” to critical acclaim.
Later Friday night, the act takes the stage for a high-profile late-night performance.
Snail Mail plays Friday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Not simply Snail Mail’s first time playing “Colbert,” the performance marks the Lindsey Jordan project’s television debut.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Tony Hale.
The episode will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the Snail Mail performance due to start at around 12:25AM. Ahead of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
