Olivia Ponton, Jamie Chung, Johnny Sequoyah, Michael C. Hall, Jack Alcott, More Attend “Dexter: New Blood” Premiere (Special Look)

With less than a week remaining until the eagerly anticipated premiere, Showtime held a special premiere event and after-party for upcoming limited series “Dexter: New Blood.”

The festivities had a noteworthy guests list, including star Michael C. Hall. Others in attendance included cast members Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, David Magidoff, Jamie Chung, Johnny Sequoyah, and Oscar Wahlberg, as well as model-influencer Olivia Ponton.

Consisting of ten episodes, “Dexter: New Blood” is a continuation of Showtime’s iconic suspense series “Dexter.” The new story finds Harrison (played by Jack Alcott) coming back into his father Dexter’s life after ten years of separation.

The premiere episode airs on Sunday, November 7.

Following Monday’s premiere celebration, Showtime issued a handful of photos to the media.