Olivia Ponton, Jamie Chung, Johnny Sequoyah, Michael C. Hall, Jack Alcott, More Attend “Dexter: New Blood” Premiere (Special Look)

Showtime held the celebratory event Monday evening.

Olivia Ponton at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/SHOWTIME.

With less than a week remaining until the eagerly anticipated premiere, Showtime held a special premiere event and after-party for upcoming limited series “Dexter: New Blood.”

The festivities had a noteworthy guests list, including star Michael C. Hall. Others in attendance included cast members Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, David Magidoff, Jamie Chung, Johnny Sequoyah, and Oscar Wahlberg, as well as model-influencer Olivia Ponton.

Consisting of ten episodes, “Dexter: New Blood” is a continuation of Showtime’s iconic suspense series “Dexter.” The new story finds Harrison (played by Jack Alcott) coming back into his father Dexter’s life after ten years of separation.

The premiere episode airs on Sunday, November 7.

Following Monday’s premiere celebration, Showtime issued a handful of photos to the media.

David Magidoff at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Ben Hider/SHOWTIME.
Jamie Chung at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Ben Hider/SHOWTIME.
Oscar Wahlberg at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Ben Hider/SHOWTIME.
Johnny Sequoyah at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Ben Hider/SHOWTIME.
Jamie Gray Hyder at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/SHOWTIME.
Michelle Lulic at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Ben Hider/SHOWTIME.
Sami Gayle at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Ben Hider/SHOWTIME.
Jack Alcott at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Michael C. Hall and Morgan Macgregor at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/SHOWTIME.
Luna Lauren Vélez at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/SHOWTIME.
Julia Jones at the SHOWTIME Premiere Event for DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. The screening was held at Alice Tully Hall and the after-party was held at The Loeb Boathouse on November 1, 2021 in NYC. Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/SHOWTIME.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

